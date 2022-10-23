T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma to surpass MS Dhoni to achieve elite record during India-Pakistan clash

India is set to take on Pakistan in both sides' respective tournament openers at the T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia. Both the Asian giants are placed in Pool B in the Super 12 round, also comprising the likes of Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

India and Pakistan square off at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne on Sunday afternoon (October 23). There has been a lot of hype on the marquee encounter and the match is expected to go down to the wire, albiet with some rain interruptions on the cards. Ahead of the face-off, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is set to surpass former skipper MS Dhoni to achieve an elite T20 WC record under his belt. Rohit will play his 34th game in the T20 WC and move past Dhoni, who made 33 appearances for India in the mega event.

Here are the Indians with most T20 World Cup appearances: