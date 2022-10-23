T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma to surpass MS Dhoni to achieve elite record during India-Pakistan clash

Rohit Sharma to surpass MS Dhoni to achieve elite record during India-Pakistan clash Photograph:( AFP )
Ahead of the India-Pakistan face-off, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is set to surpass former skipper MS Dhoni to achieve an elite T20 World Cup record.
India is set to take on Pakistan in both sides' respective tournament openers at the T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia. Both the Asian giants are placed in Pool B in the Super 12 round, also comprising the likes of Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.
India and Pakistan square off at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne on Sunday afternoon (October 23). There has been a lot of hype on the marquee encounter and the match is expected to go down to the wire, albiet with some rain interruptions on the cards. Ahead of the face-off, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is set to surpass former skipper MS Dhoni to achieve an elite T20 WC record under his belt. Rohit will play his 34th game in the T20 WC and move past Dhoni, who made 33 appearances for India in the mega event.
Here are the Indians with most T20 World Cup appearances:
MS Dhoni - 33
Rohit Sharma - 33*
Yuvraj Singh - 31
Suresh Raina - 26
Rohit is the only Indian to have represented the national side in all the T20 WC editions so far. In the overall list of most T20 WC appearances, Rohit will be tied with Shahid Afridi but overtake him to occupy the second spot after Tilakaratne Dilshan (35 appearances).
Here are the list of players with the most appearances in the T20 World Cup:
Tilakaratne Dilshan - 35
Shahid Afridi- 34
Rohit Sharma - 33
MS Dhoni- 33
Mahela Jayawardene- 31
On the eve of the Indo-Pak contest, Rohit spoke about India's nine-year-ICC-title-drought and said, "Yes, it is a challenge to not win an ICC trophy for nine years, if I am not wrong. The last one we won was in 2013 [Champions Trophy]. It has been a challenge with the team like us, there are a lot of expectations, we are certainly little disappointed with that. This tournament gives us that chance to change it and do well. We certainly know we have to play our best cricket to do well here. We need to take it one game at a time, and then go ahead."