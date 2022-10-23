India vs Pakistan, T20 WC 2022: Predicting Rohit Sharma & Co.'s likely playing XI for high-voltage clash

The D-day has finally arrived. India and Pakistan are set to meet in the Super 12 round of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 edition, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne on Sunday afternoon (October 23). This will be the second clash of the day, with Ireland-Sri Lanka face-off at Hobart being the first encounter.

India and Pakistan do not meet in bilaterals ever since the strained political relations between both sides. Hence, both the sides now only square off during multi-nation or ICC events. Thus, the clash becomes even more special for cricket lovers from both countries. This year, India and Pakistan have already met twice, during the 2022 Asia Cup. Back then, both teams won and lost a game each.

During their last T20 WC face-off, India lost their first-ever World Cup game to their arch-rivals Pakistan. Babar Azam-led Men in Green rode on Shaheen Afridi's 3/31 and unbeaten half-centuries from Babar-Md Rizwan to thrash India by ten wickets. Since then, India have revamped their T20I playing style and have enjoyed considerable success in the format in 2022.

ALSO READ | T20 WC 2022, India vs Pakistan match prediction: Will Rohit & Co. avenge their 2021 humiliation at the MCG?

Thus, it promises to be an enthralling encounter between both sides at the MCG. The weather condition is keenly being followed by cricket lovers across the globe ahead of the marquee face-off. While one cannot predict anything related to the weather, here's our prediction of India's XI for the Pakistan clash:

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh