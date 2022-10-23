T20 WC 2022, India vs Pakistan match prediction: Will Rohit & Co. avenge their 2021 humiliation at the MCG?

D-day has finally arrived. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the fourth game of the Super 12 round at the T20 World Cup on Sunday afternoon (October 23) at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. Both Rohit Sharma's Team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will open their respective campaigns in the ICC event by facing each other in the marquee encounter.

Hence, both sides will be up and running from the word go. India and Pakistan met twice this year during the 2022 Asia Cup, where both teams won and lost a game each. Prior to that, Babar & Co. defeated the then Virat Kohli-led Indian team by ten wickets in the 2021 T20 WC, in Dubai. Thus, Pakistan will feel confident facing India whereas Rohit & Co. will be desperate to avoid another World Cup loss versus their arch-rivals.

A lot of talks have been around the weather in Melbourne ahead of the blockbuster face-off. Rain is expected to make its presence felt and there might be a batting shootout between sides in a rain-curtailed encounter at the iconic ground. While it is cloudy in Melbourne at the time of publishing this report, the notorious weather conditions might spring a surprise. A game is expected, by all means, but it might not be a full 40-over contest.

Match prediction for IND vs PAK T20 WC clash: There are high chances of a rain-curtailed game at the MCG. If that happens, expect both captains to bowl first -- which is expected to be the case even if it is a full game -- with more batting ammunition. Given India have more firepower and are less dependent on their top two, an India win can be expected today.