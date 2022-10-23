T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch epic face-off?

India and Pakistan are set to face off at the iconic MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday) in the fourth game of the Super 12 round at the T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia.

After the hosts and defending champions Australia lost their tournament opener by a whopping 89-run margin and England went past Afghanistan by five wickets, the action now shifts to the MCG, Melbourne with the two Asian giants locking horns amid uncertain weather conditions.

India lost their first-ever World Cup encounter versus arch-rivals Pakistan during the last edition of the T20 WC, in the UAE, and will be desperate to settle scores this time around. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be confident in facing India at the ICC event after their ten-wicket win in the 2021 edition.

Both sides met twice in the Asia Cup 2022 edition and won and lost a game each. Hence, a blockbuster game is on the cards this time around.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the match:

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match take place?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will be held at The Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The tickets were sold in less than an hour.

At what time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match commence?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will kick off at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match's live telecast will be on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match's live streaming will available on Disney+Hotstar.