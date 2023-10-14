Cristiano Ronaldo reveals THIS ambitious target he has set after Euro qualifiers' heroics

Shortly after securing a Euro 2024 berth for his national team, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has set ambitious goals for his future. The talismanic striker rose to the occasion on Friday (Oct 13) evening as he scored a brace in his side's 3-2 win against Slovakia, taking his goal tally with the national team to 125.

After the match, it was revealed that Jorge Nuno Pinto, the president of FC Porto made a bet with Ronaldo to score 1,000 goals and the forward immediately accepted the challenge.

"It will be quite difficult, but it’s about my mindset and my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them...We'll see, these are small steps. To get to 1,000, you first have to get to 900. I think I will get there," he said during the conversation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who currently has 857 career goals said it was about enjoying the game and taking small steps at a time if he was to realise his ambitions.

"It's about continuing. These are small steps that motivate me to continue playing. I feel very happy about that," said Ronaldo.

"For the national team, I wanted to beat the record for goals and international caps. But I just want to keep enjoying it. I don't follow the records; they are the ones that follow me."

Ronaldo's international career revival

Ronaldo enjoying his football with the national team comes after a turbulent time during former manager Fernando Santos' tenure. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo was routinely benched by Santos as the Portuguese team made a timid quarterfinal exit at the marquee event.

Images and videos of Ronaldo sobbing and walking off the pitch after the loss suggested it was the end of the road for the greatest Portuguese footballer. However, after Santos' departure and the appointment of former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo's international career has got a second wing.

Given his fitness and desire to represent the country, it looks certain that Ronaldo will give one last shot at the European championship next year. He has already won Euro 2016 and a Nations League trophy with the Selecao and another trophy next year, perhaps, might be the best way for him to bid adieu at the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies)