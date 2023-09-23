Cristiano Ronaldo could make his WWE debut ‘in some capacity’ at Crown Jewel show – Reports

One of the world’s greatest football players, Cristiano Ronaldo, could make his WWE debut soon. As per the latest reports, the most followed footballer on social media, Ronaldo, the dashing Al-Nassr forward, could make an appearance at WWE’s next away big event – the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for November 4, as a 'superstar guest'.

With WWE, for a few years now, staging an event in Saudi, the organisers are keen on cashing in on this chance and making this glittery event grander.

The report in AS suggests WWE’s latest merger with the UFC (owned by Endeavor) to create TKO is said to be behind this out-of-the-box move to bring the former Manchester United star to be part of the Saudi Arabia showdown. Endeavour is believed to have proposed this idea to boost Crown Jewel’s craze and revenue. Besides, a handsome fee is also kept aside to fulfil this dream collab.

If Ronaldo agrees to join hands with WWE for a special guest appearance at the Crown Jewel Show, he would not be the first one from this section of the sporting world to debut inside a WWE area. Earlier, former Norwich player Grant Holt, German goalkeeper Tim Wiese and ex-Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa have also made their presence felt at WWE shows.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Red Devils teammate and England international, Wayne Rooney, had also appeared on a live WWE show in 2015. During a televised episode of Monday Night RAW in Manchester, England, Rooney was spotted sitting in the front row and had a heated confrontation with former in-ring superstar Wade Barrett. As part of the storyline, Rooney even slapped Barrett in the face, much to a loud cheer from the crowd.

Meanwhile, the former WWE champion and one of Hollywood’s most-followed celebrities, Dwayne Johnson, widely known as ‘The Rock’, also returned to SmackDown Live recently. His entrance got the crowd on its feet, and as per WWE social handles, the views of ‘The Rock’s’ return crossed over 103 million across all platforms and are likely to increase with each passing day.

Ronaldo’s stay in the Saudi Pro League

Following the Qatar World Cup in 2022, Ronaldo announced his decision to join the Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr, for a world-record fee in the January transfer window.

Such was his impact that several star players, plying their trades in top European clubs, decided to switch bases and join the Saudi Pro League, with some world-class names being Neymar, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez, among others.

