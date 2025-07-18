Who has most runs in all T20s? Jos Buttler becomes second England batter and 7th overall to reach THIS milestone

England's Jos Buttler is a once-in-a-generation player in shorter format and now he has become the second batter from the country to score 13,000 or more runs in all T20s. Buttler reached the milestone with is his innings of 77 in Vitality Blast T20 tournament on Thursday (Jul 17). Before him, Alex Hales had scored 13k runs in all T20s. Overall, Buttler is the seventh player in the history to score 13k or more runs in T20s. The former England skipper plays or has played in most of the major tournaments across the globe including the IPL, BBL and SA20.