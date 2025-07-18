/'You don't have to show it,' Ex-India player on Gill's aggression in Lord's Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar says that newly-appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill's dismissal in second innings of the Lord's Test had something to do with scuffle he had with England batter Zak Crawley in last over of the day 3. Gill exchanged words with Crawley after England batter pulled out of batting stance against Bumrah twice and asked for glove change in the same over as well. Gill's reaction took everyone by surprise as he had never been known to be this aggressive before becoming the captain.

"Going through Shubman Gill's defence has been hard work. He has hardly missed a ball. The control percentage has been brilliant. And suddenly, in about nine deliveries [in the second innings], he's missed four. I have no doubt that there is a connection there," Manjrekar said via ESPNCricinfo.

"And just to extend on that point, if Shubman Gill had that kind of a fiery side to him, we would have seen it a little earlier. You don't have to show it when you're captain. Or did he show it because he's got this confidence now that he's won a Test match and he's got so many runs? Because with Virat Kohli, you could see that he was ready for a scrap. He was always waiting to get in the thick of things. Even when he wasn't a captain, you could see him coming in there. So that was a trait that we'd seen even before he was captain. With Shubman Gill, I've never seen it before," he added.