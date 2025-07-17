IND vs ENG: 'Don't think...,' India coach ten Doeschate shares update on Rishabh Pant injury ahead of Manchester Test

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is unlikely to keep wickets in fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester but is almost to sure to play as indicated by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Pant had suffered finger injury on the first day the Lord's Test and was substituted by Dhruv Jurel for the rest of the Test behind the wickets. Pant, however, did bat in both the innings with the injured finger and even scored a fifty in the first innings. His wicket in the second innings, however, came at a crucial time during closing moments of the day 4 which eventually turned tables and India lost the match by 22 runs.

“He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you're gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it's only going to get easier on his finger,” ten Doeschate said at a press conference. “Keeping is the last part of the process. We need to make sure that he can keep — we don't want to go through that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings. But he rested today, was trying to give the finger as long as possible, and hopefully, he's good to go in Manchester in the first session. He is in the equation, but I mean if he's fit, he plays the next Test and does both,” ten Doeschate added.