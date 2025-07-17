India is leaning towards playing premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test against England which starts July 23. India are currently 1-2 down in the five-Test series and have won the only Test which Bumrah didn't play - second match at Edgbaston. It was however, lack of support from other bowlers in the first Test at Headingley and batters failing to perform in the third Test at Lord's because of which India lost and not due to Bumrah's performance. In fact, Bumrah has taken a five-for in each of the Tests he played - showing why he's extremely important for India. The pacer although is available only for one more Test out of remaining two due to workload management.

"We'll make that call [on Bumrah] in Manchester still," said India assistance coach Ryan ten Doeschate in a press conference. "We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series on the line now in Manchester so there will be a leaning towards playing him. "But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with The Oval. And looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series," he added.