Retired from T20Is, Kohli gains 12 rating points in ICC rankings - Here's how

Virat Kohli continues to grab headlines even after stepping away from two formats of the game. Despite, bidding adieu to T20I and Test cricket, Virat Kohli has achieved an incredible feat that many active cricketers dream of. Kohli has become the first player in the history of cricket to breach the 900 rating points in all three formats of the game. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (Jul 16) amended Virat's T20I rating points from 897 to 909. That puts the Indian stalwart into a league of his own. Kohli had the career best rating points of 909 in T20Is, 909 in ODIs and 937 in Tests.
However, this news might have left you scratching your head. How can any batter improve their batting points even after retirement? It sounds strange, but let's decode it below:
First of all, you might think this might be a technical glitch on ICC's website or has Virat decided to play T20Is again. Well, none of them is true. What happened is part of the ICC’s historical revision process, something they do from time to time. This involves re-evaluating past performances, correcting scorecard inaccuracies, or tweaking the algorithm behind player ratings.
When that happens, individual scores and ratings, sometimes even from years ago, can go up or down. It’s not just about Kohli; many cricketers see their stats adjust quietly in the background. But this time, the revision sparked buzz because it brought Kohli to a milestone no one else has touched.
Talking about Virat Kohli and T20Is instantly takes fans into a nostalgic wave straight back to Australia during the 2022 T20I World Cup. At the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Kohli had scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan. With 28 needed off just 8 balls, Kohli turned the tide towards India. And who can forget Harsha Bhogle’s iconic commentary, “Kohli goes down the ground… Kohli goes off the ground.” That straight six was later declared by the ICC as the 'Shot of the Century.'