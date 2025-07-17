/'Darling daughter, I still remember...': Shami shares emotional post for daughter Ayra on 10th birthday

In recent years, the personal life of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has captured significant public and media attention, particularly his tense relationship with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. Shami stays alone while his estranged wife has custody of their beloved daughter Ayra. On the occasion of Ayra's birthday, Shami shared a heartfelt post for his daughter, who celebrated her 10th birthday on Thursday (Jul 17). Despite her special day, Shami couldn’t be with her. Shami took to Instagram to share the emotional distance he has been facing with his daughter.

Wishing Ayra, Shami wrote, “Darling daughter, I still remember all the nights we spent staying up, talking, laughing and specifically your dance. Can’t believe you are growing up so fast. I wish only the best for you in life. May God bless you abundantly with love, peace, joy, and good health today and always. Happy birthday ”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014, and the couple welcomed Ayra a year later. However, in 2018, their relationship hit a rough patch. Hasin Jahan accused Shami of domestic abuse and match-fixing, sparking a lengthy legal battle. Since then, they’ve lived apart.

The Kolkata High Court recently directed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month as alimony to his estranged wife and daughter. The ruling underscores the ongoing family turmoil in his personal life.

Professionally, Shami has been away from international cricket since March 2025, when he played against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Final. His performance in IPL 2025, where he played for the Orange Army (SunRisers Hyderabad), was not of Shami's calibre.