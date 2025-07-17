LOGIN
Most expensive athlete breakups in sports history: Details inside

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan, have a look at the eight celebrities who parted their ways in the past few years.

Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren
Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren

Golf legend Tiger Woods divorced Elin Nordegren in 2010. The split followed personal controversies and cost him around $100 million. It was one of the most expensive athlete divorces ever, but both moved on peacefully.

Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy
Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy

Basketball legend Michael Jordan divorced Juanita Vanoy in 2006 after 17 years of marriage. The settlement cost him around $168 million, making it one of the most expensive divorces of any athlete ever recorded.

Greg Norman & Laura Andrassy
Greg Norman & Laura Andrassy

Golf icon Greg Norman split from Laura Andrassy in 2006 after 25 years together. The divorce cost him about $103 million, including homes, jewellery, and other assets. It remains the biggest payout in golf history.

Mike Tyson & Robin Givens
Mike Tyson & Robin Givens

Boxing champion Mike Tyson divorced actress Robin Givens in 1989 after just seven months of marriage. The settlement was around $10 million, and the breakup drew major media attention at the time.

Michael Strahan & Jean Muggli
Michael Strahan & Jean Muggli

NFL star Michael Strahan divorced Jean Muggli in 2006. She received $15.3 million and $18,000/month in child support.

Alex Rodriguez & Cynthia Scurtis
Alex Rodriguez & Cynthia Scurtis

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis divorced in 2008. She received a $12 million home and monthly support that reportedly totalled over $13 million across several years.

Hulk Hogan & Linda Bollea
Hulk Hogan & Linda Bollea

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan divorced Linda Bollea in 2009. She received 70% of their liquid assets, 40% of his companies, and property worth $3 million

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They divided their $733 million empire and agreed to co-parent their two children.

