/Most expensive athlete breakups in sports history: Details inside

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan, have a look at the eight celebrities who parted their ways in the past few years.
Golf legend Tiger Woods divorced Elin Nordegren in 2010. The split followed personal controversies and cost him around $100 million. It was one of the most expensive athlete divorces ever, but both moved on peacefully.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan divorced Juanita Vanoy in 2006 after 17 years of marriage. The settlement cost him around $168 million, making it one of the most expensive divorces of any athlete ever recorded.
Golf icon Greg Norman split from Laura Andrassy in 2006 after 25 years together. The divorce cost him about $103 million, including homes, jewellery, and other assets. It remains the biggest payout in golf history.
Boxing champion Mike Tyson divorced actress Robin Givens in 1989 after just seven months of marriage. The settlement was around $10 million, and the breakup drew major media attention at the time.
NFL star Michael Strahan divorced Jean Muggli in 2006. She received $15.3 million and $18,000/month in child support.
Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis divorced in 2008. She received a $12 million home and monthly support that reportedly totalled over $13 million across several years.
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan divorced Linda Bollea in 2009. She received 70% of their liquid assets, 40% of his companies, and property worth $3 million
NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They divided their $733 million empire and agreed to co-parent their two children.