Ranji Trophy 2025-26: BCCI blunder on Khan brothers leaves fans guessing, mistaken identity takes centre stage

India’s premier domestic red-ball competition raised its curtain for the 2025-26 season as the Ranji Trophy started with 32 teams on Wednesday (Oct 15). While the competition serves as a platform for players to come into the spotlight for a place in the Indian team, that was certainly the case for Mumbai’s renowned pair of Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday. Both brothers were part of a mistaken identity by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scorers, as it left everyone in a state of surprise.

Sarfaraz, Musheer part of chaos

On Wednesday, on the opening day against Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai started their innings on a poor note after they lost Musheer Khan for a three-ball duck. However, it was the BCCI that took the centre stage once Auqib Nabi scalped the batter. The BCCI scoreboard on it scoreboard read, Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for a duck and came out to bat. However, that was not the case because Musheer was dismissed for a duck rather than Sarfaraz.

The mistake was later rectified as Sarfaraz came out to bat later in the innings. However, a mistaken identity was on the centre stage, which for a brief period left everyone guessing since the match was not broadcast on television.

Sarfaraz buying for a spot

Heading into the Ranji Trophy contest, Sarfaraz is hoping for a spot in the Indian team, having missed out on the England tour and then the home series against the West Indies. The latest Ranji Trophy campaign could be the launch pad for Sarfaraz to make a way back into the Indian team. However, he will face stern competition from the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and others.

At Stumps on Day 1, Mumbai closed at 228/4 in 57 overs before bad lights took centre stage. Sarfaraz scored 42 while Siddhesh Lad was unbeaten on 86 and Shams Mulani was playing on 23. Ayush Mhatre (28) and Ajinkya Rahane (27) also got starts.