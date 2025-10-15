5 players with most runs in Ranji Trophy: No.5 was part of India’s 2021 WTC Final squad

As the 2025 Ranji Trophy begins on Wednesday (Oct 15), let's glance at the five highest run-scorers in India's most prestigious domestic trophy history.
Paras Dogra leads the Ranji Trophy run charts with 7068 runs at an average of 52.35. Playing for Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, and Pondicherry, he has scored 26 centuries and 18 fifties, with a best of 253.
Sheldon Jackson has been a consistent performer for Saurashtra, scoring 6653 runs at 44.95. Known for his solid technique, he has 19 hundreds and 36 fifties, with a highest score of 186 in Ranji cricket.
Vidarbha’s Faiz Fazal has piled up 6398 runs at an average of 43.22. The left-hander has 20 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with a top score of 206, anchoring many strong batting performances for his team.
Rohit Paliwal has been a key name in domestic cricket, scoring 6338 runs at 47.29. Representing Haryana and Services, he has hit 19 hundreds and 26 fifties, including a highest score of 203.
Hanuma Vihari has been a dependable performer with 5936 runs at 52.53. Playing for Andhra, Hyderabad, and Tripura, he has struck 14 centuries and 31 fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 302.