/Ranji Trophy: At 14 years, teen Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes Bihar’s vice-captain

At 14 years, teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the new vice-captain of Bihar for the first two rounds of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The left-handed opener, who rose to the limelight following his maiden IPL stint with Rajasthan Royals, also impressed all with his India Under-19 run on two concluded away tours.

Vaibhav’s appointment comes just two days before the tournament begins (on October 15), after the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) had to make a late move to appoint a selector following the BCCI’s order. The Bihar board, however, has been directed to appoint a five-member selection panel at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi’s elevation has come on the back of an impressive run with the bat for India Under-19 lately. Against Australia on a recently concluded tour, Vaibhav whacked a 78-ball hundred on day two of the first four-day match in Brisbane. He was among the top run-getters of this multi-day series, scoring 133 runs in three outings as India U-19 won 2-0.



Before that, against England U-19, Suryavanshi smashed the quickest Youth One-Day hundred off just 52 balls during a game in Worcester in July. In five matches, the opener scored 355 runs while striking at an unbelievable rate of just over 174, comfortably finishing as the tournament’s highest run scorer.



Since making his first-class debut at just 12 in January 2024, Vaibhav has featured in only five games, scoring a mere 100 in 10 outings, with a best of 41. Considering he plays more Under-19 cricket, Vaibhav hasn’t had a chance to feature in consecutive games in India’s premier domestic tournament.

Suryavanshi in IPL at 13

After the Royals picked him in the mega auction last year, Vaibhav (13 then) made history for plenty of reasons. While he continued to make headlines for his age, he broke the internet with his maiden IPL hundred (against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur) in just 35 balls – the second-quickest IPL hundred and the fastest by an Indian. In seven matches for RR in IPL 2025, Vaibhav scored 252 runs at a whopping strike rate of 206.55.



Returning to the Ranji Trophy, Bihar endured a forgettable past season, finishing with no wins and just one point in seven contested matches. For the forthcoming edition, Bihar is part of the Plate league, opening their campaign against Arunachal Pradesh in a home game before taking on Manipur

from October 25.

Bihar Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad -

