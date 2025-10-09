/Mumbai and Maharashtra cricket associations order separate probes in Musheer Khan-Prithvi Shaw incident

The recent altercation between players of India's premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy teams, Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai's Musheer Khan, is not going unnoticed. Both the state cricket associations have ordered separate probe into the incident with Mumbai bringing in former India selector Dilip Vengsarkar for the investigation. Notably, Shaw had played for Mumbai in the past in domestic cricket and made the switch to Maharashtra ahead of the ongoing season. Shaw has been going through a lot of things off the field after being fallen out of BCCI's favour despite being considered one of the future starts not so long ago.

Mumbai, Maharashtra order separate probes

We will be getting a report [of this incident] during our selection committee meeting, and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who is our Advisor, will speak to them [players],” said MCA secretary Abhay Hadap to Mid-Day.

"I will be obtaining detailed information [about the incident] and if something is found, depending on the gravity of the situation and considering the importance of discipline, we will speak to both the players [Shaw and Musheer]. Discipline among players is a very important aspect," Adv Kamlesh Pisal, secretary of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, said to mid-day.

What exactly happened between Shaw and Musheer?