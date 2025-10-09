Former India skipper Ganguly wants Rohit and Kohli to 'play domestic cricket' for place in ODI team

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly feels replacing Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as the ODI skipper is the right call taken by the selector. The move from the BCCI has made it clear that the board is thinking about the future as Rohit as well as Virat Kohli's careers reach near completion. The duo have been in the set-up for long and play only in ODIs now after retiring from T20Is last year and Test cricket earlier this year. The upcoming ODI World Cup 2027 could be their final tournament but Ganguly feels they have to stay match-fit to make a case for selection.

Ganguly wants Rohit-Kohli to play domestic cricket

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Ganguly said it was a 'fair call' to replace Rohit as ODI skipper. "Somewhere down the line, I feel that it’s a fair call. Rohit can keep playing and in the meantime, you keep grooming a young captain. So, I really don’t see a problem in that," he said as reported by news agency PTI.

On the topic of their future in the team, Ganguly opined: "Whatever opportunity they get, they have to play domestic cricket. Because cricket is a sport where you have to keep playing — otherwise, you lose the touch and the form and the contact.”

Rohit-Kohli in plans for ODI World Cup 2027?