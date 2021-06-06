Cricket- Joe Root's captaincy that should be cause for concern: Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell is impervious with Joe Root's captaincy and marked him as a dull skipper who vacillates a ton while coming to a conclusion to make a decision.

England will play six additional Tests before they bring on Australia in December, yet Ian Chappell has effectively discovered a few openings in the English camp.

Writing in his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell thinks that England has the fast bowlers to make inconvenience for Australia, however, it's their batting and Joe Root's captaincy that is a reason for concern.

"England possesses a potential series-winning group of fast bowlers. It is the top-order batting and Joe Root's captaincy that should be cause for concern. Joe Root’s captaincy often lacks imagination and reason. His tendency to have long discussions with senior players is reminiscent of Alastair Cook at his worst."

Adding further, Ian Chappell composed: “There’s a difference between a captain who consults and one who is uncertain; dithering is a bad look for a captain. There are times in Australia when a captain has to be imaginative in order to force the issue and this is not one of Root’s strengths.”

Joe Root has driven England multiple times in the longest format of the game, winning 26 and losing 18, while six matches finished in a draw. He has his Test win rate at 50.98 as a skipper.

Knocking down the England group further, Ian Chappell trusts the initial opening combination of Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley is unconvincing, and any semblance of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will lick their lips while facing them.

"The opening combination of Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns is both ungainly and unconvincing. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood should rejoice if both names appear in the top slots on the team sheet at the Gabba. Given the skill of Australia's pace trio, poor starts could be a death sentence for England."

Rory Burns as of late stood tall in the midst of remnants in the proceeding Test against New Zealand. The batsman scored 132 runs against the Kiwis. Dom Sibley, in the interim, was excused for a duck at Lord's, and his helpless pursue of structure proceeds with his bat.