/IND vs SA: Virat Kohli continues purple patch, smashes back-to-back hundreds

Virat Kohli continued his purple patch for Team India, smashing back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. Playing at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Virat now has 53 ODI hundreds, adding another feather to his already impressive hat. The former India captain was later dismissed for 102 as he was given a standing ovation by the crowd.

Having scored his 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi, it was Raipur that set the stage for Virat to add to his tally of tons on Wednesday (Dec 3). Having come out to bat in the fifth over after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal on 14, the former India captain started from where he had left off on Sunday. It took Virat 90 balls to complete his ton, reminding everyone of his class with the bat.

His innings of 102 runs consisted of 7 fours and 2 sixes, and he was playing at a strike rate of 110. The back-to-back tons now see him reach 84 international centuries, with only Sachin Tendulkar (100) scoring more.

On Sunday, Virat scored 135 runs, demonstrating his form despite hardly playing any international cricket in 2025. He was under pressure when he was dismissed for back-to-back ducks in Australia, but responded with an unbeaten fifty in Sydney. Virat elevated his game in the ongoing South Africa series, showing his flawless form.

Ruturaj joins the show

While Virat stole the show, Ruturaj Gaikwad also joined it with a ton of his own as he smashed 105 off 83. His inclusion in the team was questioned, but Ruturaj proved his selection right with an innings that consisted of 12 fours and 2 sixes. Gaikwad’s hundred helped India reach 300 as the Men in Blue ended with a score of 358/5. Captain KL Rahul also smashed back-to-back fifties, helping India to a commendable total in the series.