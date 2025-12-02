/‘Always prepared’ Kohli trains at Lord’s regularly: Steyn reveals Virat’s London life

For the nth time in his cricket career, batting stalwart Virat Kohli has again become the talk of the town following his Ranchi ODI heroics. The 37-year-old slammed his record 52nd One-Day hundred in the series opener on Sunday (Nov 30), surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s tally and helping India draw first blood by 17 runs. Although his remarks on his future amid talks of his return to Test cricket made headlines, his former on-field foe and bowling great, Dale Steyn, revealed an exciting detail of his life beyond the cricket field.

Virat now plays only one format (ODI), having announced his retirement from T20Is (in 2024) and Tests (in 2025). Steyn, part of the broadcasting team for this series, disclosed his conversation with Kohli at a dinner table the other night. Speaking to Star Sports, Steyn revealed what Virat told him about his life, now that he features in limited international cricket across the year.

“I actually met him (Virat) last night at dinner,” Steyn said on Star Sports. “I asked him, ‘What do you do now that you play only one format?’ and he told me, ‘I live in London now.’”



Revealing about Kohli's life in England’s capital city, Steyn said, “He has fantastic facilities at Lord’s and at Surrey, and he trains there regularly. He also works with a personal trainer. He is always prepared, always in elite physical condition, and mentally he is incredibly strong.”



Steyn, who played against peak Kohli for most of the last decade, praised Kohli’s professionalism, saying the batting king has a command over his preparation and approach.



“He knows his game inside out. When he joins the team, he’s fully invested, and that’s why we see performances like this. That’s what true professionals do,” Steyn said of Kohli.

What happened in Ranchi ODI?

India batted first after losing the toss, hitting a magnificent 349/8 in the first innings. Thanks to 57 from Rohit Sharma and a brilliant 135 from Kohli, India posted a massive total. Though they reduced the Proteas to 11 for three early in their innings, they failed to put their backs against the wall for the remainder of the game.

