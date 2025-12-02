/IPL 2026 mini-auction: Green among 45 players with highest base price; no Glenn Maxwell

The IPL 2026 mini auction is just around the corner, and more than 1000 players (1355) have registered for the December 16 event in Abu Dhabi. While only 77 slots are up for grabs, 45 marquee players have listed the maximum reserve base price (INR 2 crore), including star all-rounders like Cameron Green and Liam Livingstone. ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell is the biggest name missing from the auction list. With a maximum squad size of 25 players per team, a total of 77 slots are available to be filled, including 31 overseas players.

The IPL will churn this number upon receiving wishlists from the ten participating teams, the deadline of which is December 5, ahead of a day-long auction.

While the West Indian players would likely hog all the limelight for their specialised skillsets in this format, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green might go for the highest bid. The lanky cricketer did not participate in last year’s mega auction as he was recovering from a back injury, with interest for him likely to come from two teams with the most budget, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (INR 64.3 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (INR 43.4 crore).



KKR would probably lead the race for Green, given they let go of Andre Russell ahead of this auction, who recently joined their backroom staff upon announcing IPL retirement. Like Russell, Green is also flexible to bat anywhere in the order, and remains one of the hardest hitters of the game, let alone known for his seam-bowling prowess. All these traits make him Russell’s perfect replacement at the KKR.



On the other hand, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who played for the eventual winners, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the past season, will also grab eyeballs at the mini-auction. While Liam’s counterpart, Glenn Maxwell, decided against registering his name for the auction, his compatriot and former IPL teammate at Punjab Kings, Josh Inglis, will go under the hammer.



As for the Indian players, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer are likely to see teams get into bidding wars at the December 16 event.



Chennai Super Kings’ seamer Matheesha Pathirana is also among the highest reserve price category players, with CSK likely to chase him.

Full list of players with a base price of INR 2 crore -