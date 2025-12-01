/Rohit tops latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, check where Virat Kohli stands

From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran and Daryl Mitchell.
India's star opener Rohit Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 points. So far, in 277 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,427 runs at an average of 49.25. His tally also includes 33 centuries.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is placed at the second position with 766 points. Mitchell in his ODI career has played 56 matches and has scored 2,338 runs an average of 53.13. His tally also includes seven centuries and 11 half-centuries.
The star Afghani batter, Ibrahim Zadran, features next on this list. Currently, Zadran with 764 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 39 matches and has scored 1,869 runs at an average of 51.91.
India's current ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is placed fourth on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 745 points. In his ODI career, Gill has played 58 matches and has scored 2,818 runs at an average of 56.36. His tally also includes eight centuries and 15 half-centuries.
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is next on the list with 725 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings.
In ODIs, Kohli has played 306 matches and scored 14,390 runs an average of 58.02. His tally also includes 52 centuries and 75 half-centuries.