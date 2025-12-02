Virat Kohli to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far

Former India captain Virat Kohli could be back in the List A format for the first time in 15 years; a return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy is on the cards. Virat, who is currently with the Indian team for the South Africa ODI series, could feature in India’s premier 50-over domestic competition as he boosts his chances of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The talismanic batter on Sunday broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in a single international format and could soon be back in the domestic circuit.

Virat to return in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

"Virat Kohli informed DDCA president Rohan Jaitley that he will play VHT, however, a final call will be taken only when he returns from London," a senior DDCA official said after WION reached out for a comment.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The former India captain is scheduled to return to London after the end of the current India vs South Africa series and spend time with family. However, with the Vijay Hazare Trophy set to take place in the final week of December, Virat could feature if he decides to return to India. Virat made his return to the Ranji Trophy last year when his place in the Test team was in danger.

However, despite a return to the domestic red-ball format, Virat announced his retirement from Tests.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Virat runs the show in Ranchi

Playing in his 305th ODI against South Africa on Sunday, Virat was under pressure heading into the contest, having been dismissed for a duck in two matches in Australia. However, those critics were silenced after he scored his latest ton, which now sees him write his name in the record books. It took 101 balls for the Delhi-born batter to score his hundred, cementing his legacy as one of the best batters of all time.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Virat was later dismissed for 135, having notched 7 sixes and 11 fours during his 120-ball innings. He, along with Rohit Sharma, stitched a partnership of 136 runs for the second wicket before the former was scalped by Marco Jansen.