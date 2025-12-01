/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 active batters with most international hundreds

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here is a look at five active batters with most international hundreds. The list also features the likes of Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson after the list was updated with Virat scoring his 83rd hundred.
Virat Kohli’s staggering tally of 83 international hundreds in 554 matches cements his position as the most prolific active batter in world cricket. Renowned for his supreme fitness, technical mastery, and unwavering hunger for runs, Kohli has dominated across formats for more than a decade.
Joe Root’s remarkable tally of 58 international hundreds in 377 matches highlights his sustained excellence and status as one of the premier batters of the modern era. Renowned for his elegant stroke play, sharp game awareness, and incredible consistency, Root has been the backbone of England’s batting across formats for over a decade.
Rohit Sharma’s impressive tally of 50 international hundreds in 503 matches underscores his reputation as one of the most naturally gifted and dominant batters in world cricket today. Renowned for his effortless timing, commanding presence at the crease, and ability to convert starts into monumental scores, Rohit has excelled across all formats, particularly in limited-overs cricket where his big-match temperament stands out.
Steve Smith’s tally of 48 international hundreds in 357 matches highlights his extraordinary consistency and unorthodox brilliance, placing him among the most elite active batters in world cricket. Renowned for his unique technique, relentless concentration, and exceptional ability to dominate long innings, Smith has been Australia’s backbone across formats for over a decade.
Kane Williamson’s tally of 48 international hundreds in 373 matches reflects his calm brilliance and remarkable consistency as one of the most technically sound batters of the modern era. Known for his composed temperament, classical stroke play, and ability to anchor innings in all conditions, Williamson has been the cornerstone of New Zealand’s batting for more than a decade.