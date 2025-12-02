/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 2,000 T20I runs, one active Indian on list

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 15:11 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 15:11 IST

From Mohammad Rizwan to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 2,000 runs in T20Is. This list also includes Babar Azam, Muhammad Waseem and Suryakumar Yadav

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 52 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 52 innings

The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters fastest to 2,000 runs in T20Is. To achieve this milestone, he took 54 matches and 52 innings.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 52 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 52 innings

Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 52 innings and 63 matches.

He achieved this feat during a T20I match between Pakistan and England at Karachi in 2022.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 54 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 54 innings

Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, features third on this list. He took 54 innings to achieve 2,000 runs in T20Is.

Virat Kohli (India) - 56 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 56 innings

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is fourth on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 56 innings and 60 matches.

He achieved this feat during a T20I match between India and England at Manchester in 2018.

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 56 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 56 innings

India's current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is the fifth quickest to reach 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved this milestone in 56 innings and 59 matches.

