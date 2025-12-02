IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya set for T20I return, Shubman Gill unlikely to feature - Report

Hardik Pandya is all set for a return to the Indian T20I squad as the Men in Blue prepare for the South Africa series, with little over two months to go for the T20 World Cup. According to media reports, Hardik could be back in frame after missing the Australia series with an injury, while T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is likely to sit out with continued back spasm. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the T20I series against South Africa on Wednesday (Dec 3), with the curtain-raiser on December 9 in Cuttack.

Hardik to play, Gill out

According to a report from Espncricinfo, Hardik is likely to be available for selection and has passed the fitness test from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has not played for India since the Asia Cup Super Four contest against Sri Lanka in September. However, his return should be a welcome boost to the Indian side, who are now preparing for the T20 World Cup. Gill has represented India in 120 T20Is, scoring 1860 runs with a best of an unbeaten 71.

On the other hand, Gill is set to miss the T20I series as he recovers from the back spasm suffered in the South Africa Test series. Gill had to withdraw from the Kolkata Test, leaving the hosts one batter short before losing by 30 runs.

When is the squad announcement?

According to media reports, the Indian team will be announced on Wednesday as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and others set to return. The squad is expected to feature familiar faces, including Abhishek Sharma, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to return due to Gill’s injury. Hardik Pandya or Jaiswal are likely to be named vice-captain, while question marks are also there on the availability of Sanju Samson, with Jitesh Sharma knocking on the doors.

Schedule for India vs South Africa T20I Series

1st T20I – Tuesday, December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I – Thursday, December 11, Mullanpur

3rd T20I – Sunday, December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I – Wednesday, December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I – Friday, December 19, Ahmedabad