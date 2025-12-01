/From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most hundreds in a single format

LOGIN
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 20:37 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 20:37 IST

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar here is a look at five batters with most hundreds in a single format. The list also features the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Joe Root we glance on the names after Virat scored his 52nd ODI hundred on Sunday against South Africa. 

1. Virat Kohli (India) – 52 ODI hundreds
Virat Kohli’s extraordinary tally of 52 ODI centuries stands as the highest number of hundreds by any batter in a single international format, underscoring his unmatched dominance in One-Day cricket. Renowned for his impeccable consistency, chase mastery, and ability to perform under pressure, Kohli has redefined batting standards over the past decade.

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51 Test hundreds
Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable tally of 51 Test centuries remains one of the most iconic records in cricket history, highlighting his unmatched longevity and mastery in the game’s toughest format. Across a career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar consistently delivered against the best bowling attacks and in the most challenging conditions, often carrying India’s batting hopes on his shoulders.

3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45 Test hundreds
Jacques Kallis’ impressive tally of 45 Test centuries places him among the most prolific batters in cricket history and highlights his extraordinary consistency in the longest format. Renowned for his classical technique, calm temperament, and ability to anchor innings under pressure, Kallis was the backbone of South Africa’s batting for over a decade.

4. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41 Test hundreds
Ricky Ponting’s remarkable tally of 41 Test centuries solidifies his place among the greatest batters in the history of the sport. Representing Australia, Ponting combined technical precision with an aggressive mindset, allowing him to dominate world-class bowling attacks across all conditions.

5. Joe Root (England) – 39 Test hundreds
Joe Root’s tally of 39 Test centuries highlights his status as one of the finest modern-day batters and England’s most prolific run-scorer in the longest format. Known for his elegant stroke play, exceptional balance, and ability to build innings with patience and precision, Root has been the backbone of England’s batting for over a decade.

