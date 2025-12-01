/SA all-rounder Marco Jansen describes playing against Virat Kohli as 'annoying but fun'

South Africa pace all-rounder Marco Jansen heaped praise on veteran India batter Virat Kohli after the first India vs South Africa ODI on Sunday (Nov 30) in Ranchi. Kohli scored his record-extending 52nd ODI ton as India clinched a 17-run win to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli's ton ensured India had a huge total to defend despite a fightback from South Africa batters including Jansen's 39-ball 70.

Jansen on playing alongside Kohli

"It’s great to watch him play. Growing up watching him on TV and now bowling to him is both annoying and fun," Jansen said after India's win. “He drives well, pulls well, cuts well, and plays with his pads effectively. Not much has changed- he’s just batting for longer periods."

Kohli, now 37-year-old, had faced Jansen for the first time on tour of 2017-18 when the Protea was a net bowler for India in South Africa. Jansen has evolved to become a star player for his country since then and his performance in the Test series, especially the second Test in Guwahati, prior to the ongoing ODI series is a testimonial to that. Jansen had scored 93 and took seven wickets in the Guwahati Test.

Kohli on Test return

Kohli scored 135 off 120 balls in Ranchi including 11 fours and seven sixes. However, late in his innings, the batter was seen taking a back massage from physio on the ground. Kohli now plays only one format for India, ODIs, after retiring from T20Is last year and Tests earlier this year.

Speaking on playing just one format, Kohli said: "[I came early] because I wanted to get hold of the conditions a little bit, bat a couple of sessions in the day and one in the evening, so my prep work was done. I took a day off before the game because I'm 37; I also need to look after the recovery."