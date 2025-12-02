/IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series on Wednesday (Dec 3) when they face South Africa in the second match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India already leads 1-0 after a close 17-run win in the opening match in Ranchi. In the first ODI, Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century and helped India to reach 349 for eight after being sent in to bat.

South Africa’s chase got off to a poor start, with Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock both dismissed for zero in the second over. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram also fell early, but the middle order kept the fight alive.

Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch steadied the innings and pushed the match into the final over. However, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Bosch in the final over and sealed a 17-run victory for India.

For the second ODI, South Africa is likely to bring back Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, who were rested in the first match.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming details

As the crucial clash between India and South Africa approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When does the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd India vs South Africa ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 3.

What is the venue of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd India vs South Africa ODI match will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

At what time will the toss for the IND vs SA 2nd ODI take place?

The toss for the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be held at 1:00 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match begin?

The 2nd India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match in India?