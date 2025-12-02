/IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

As the crucial clash between India and South Africa approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series on Wednesday (Dec 3) when they face South Africa in the second match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India already leads 1-0 after a close 17-run win in the opening match in Ranchi. In the first ODI, Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century and helped India to reach 349 for eight after being sent in to bat.
South Africa’s chase got off to a poor start, with Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock both dismissed for zero in the second over. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram also fell early, but the middle order kept the fight alive.
Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch steadied the innings and pushed the match into the final over. However, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Bosch in the final over and sealed a 17-run victory for India.
For the second ODI, South Africa is likely to bring back Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, who were rested in the first match.
The 2nd India vs South Africa ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 3.
The 2nd India vs South Africa ODI match will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
The toss for the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be held at 1:00 PM IST.
The 2nd India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.