/Ashes 2025-26: Aussie opener Khawaja out of Brisbane Test - Who will open now?

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after failing to recover from back spasm, confirmed Cricket Australia on Tuesday (Dec 2). The 38-year-old was already under pressure after back spasms forced him off the field during the first Test in Perth. With no replacement added to the squad, Travis Head will get an another chance to open the batting. In the second innings of Perth Test, Head impressed everyone with his match-winning knock, smashing 123 runs from 83 balls.

“Usman Khawaja has been ruled out [of the second] Ashes Test match against England in Brisbane with a back injury. Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation. He has not been replaced in the squad", Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Josh Inglis and all-rounder Beau Webster are also available as batting options. Inglis has recently hit a century against England Lions, while Webster can provide extra bowling depth for the home team.

Khawaja’s absence from the second Test also leaves a big question over his Test future, as he struggled in recent years on home soil. He scored only two runs in the first Test against England and his Test average in this year is only 35.6, despite a double century (232) against Sri Lanka. He has passed 90-run mark only once in his last 45 Test innings.

Meanwhile, England have confirmed their lineup for the second Test, with all-rounder Will Jacks replacing the injured Mark Wood.

England's playing XI for second Ashes Test