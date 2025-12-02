/Ashes, Gabba Test: England name XI for Day/Night tie; all-rounder replaces Wood

England have named their playing XI for the second Ashes Test starting Thursday (Dec 4) at the Gabba in Brisbane. The visitors have made a forced change to their side, which lost the series opener in Perth inside two days, roping in all-rounder Will Jacks for injured seamer Mark Wood. Jacks, also an off-spinner, leapfrogged specialist Shoaib Bashir for that one spot in the Day/Night Test – a third of its kind at the venue.

Here is England’s playing XI for the second Ashes Test –

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Will Jacks last played a Test three years ago during the away Pakistan tour in 2022, where he impressed on his debut in Rawalpindi, returning for six for 161 in the first Test. Having played as second fiddle in his two contested matches, Jacks will be the lone spinner at the Gabba, with England already down (0-1) in this five-match series.



More of a part-timer in white-ball cricket, having picked nine wickets in 50 combined appearances across two formats, Jacks played just five first-class matches in the past two seasons; he picked up as many wickets in three County games this time, while averaging 38.80.



Meanwhile, considering Nathan Lyon’s numbers in the pink-ball Tests (43 wickets at 25.62 in 13 D/N Tests), England was forced to change their all-pace attack strategy for the second Test, bringing in an off-spinner for their injured premier quick in Wood.



They, however, have retained their core for the second match in this series, with Crawley and Duckett to open, followed by Pope and England’s best batter, Root, at number four. Brook and captain Stokes will come in next, with England bolstering their lower order with Smith and Jacks’ presence at seven and eight, respectively.

