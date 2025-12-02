/Day/Night Ashes Tests here to stay: CA hits back at Joe Root’s criticism

Cricket Australia (CA) has hit back at England Test batting giant Joe Root over his criticism of having Day/Night Ashes Test matches. Ahead of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane – a pink ball Test, a third of its kind- Root questioned the need for having one in the first place, with CA confirming that Day/Night Ashes Tests are here to stay.

Australia’s cricketing governing body had already locked the iconic MCG to host the pink-ball Test against England in March 2027, which marks the 150th anniversary of the first-ever Test, also played between these two teams.

Australia has hosted 13 of the 24 globally contested Day/Night Tests to date, since first doing it in 2015, but CA hasn’t confirmed any beyond 2027, including for the 2029/31 home Ashes.



"We think for any home summer, including the Ashes, a day-night Test is a great thing," said Joel Morrison, CA's executive general manager of events and operations. "It makes it more accessible for fans, more people can attend, more people can watch. We've seen some really great cricket under lights with the pink ball, so we certainly see it continuing.



"We think the recipe of one-day night Test per home summer really works and we're definitely planning for that to continue,” he added.

Gabba to more Tests ahead of 2032 Summer Games

Now that the intimidating Gabba is confirmed for demolition after the 2032 Summer Games, CA is confident of this venue hosting more Tests beyond this summer, including those during the 2027/28 and 2028/29 seasons onwards.



"The Gabba's a wonderful place for Test cricket, and we'll see that continuing for a number of years to come," Morrison said.

