/IND vs ENG: Joe Root suggests THIS new rule amid ball change controversy in Lord's Test

The ongoing Lord’s Test has sparked controversy regarding the use of the ball as the Indian captain Shubman Gill was in the spotlight on Friday (July 11). The Indian skipper opted to change the ball twice during the opening session of Day 2 as it sparked a new row. While the new ball was of help to Indian bowlers, Gill complained about the wear of the ball which was changed not once but twice. Now jumping into the controversy, England batter Joe Root has suggested a change in rule that could help batters.

Root suggests THIS rule change

"I personally think that if you want to keep getting the ball changed then each team gets three challenges every 80 overs and that's it, if you want to get it changed," Root said. "But the rings have to be the right size, not too big.

"That would be a nice way of compromising and saying it's not all on the manufacturer. Sometimes these things happen but you can't just keep asking and wasting time and slowing the game down at the same time."

India had a ball changed after just 10.3 overs because it went out of shape and failed the ring test. The ball they gave up had swung 2.6 times more than the one that replaced it - and had already brought Jasprit Bumrah three wickets in a burst of 14 deliveries early in the morning. India captain Shubman Gill clearly felt the new ball wasn't quite like-for-like, sparking yet another round of what's become a familiar sight this series - both teams remonstrating with the umpires.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to comment on the row which has seen a frequent wear of the duke ball. On the other hand, a change in ball at irregular intervals could spark more controversy as it could affect the flow of the match and thereby the series.

The change in ball on Day 2 did see Bumrah script history as he became the latest Indian bowler to emboss his name on the Lord’s Honours Board with figures of 74/5. England were bowled out for 387 after being 271/7 at one stage as Root amassed 104 while the visitors closed the day at 145/3 with KL Rahul (53) and Rishabh Pant (19) in the middle.