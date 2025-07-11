/IND vs ENG: Reason behind players and spectators wearing red hats during day 2 at Lord's revealed

During day two of the 3rd Test between India vs England at the Lord's, both teams - the England men’s cricket team and the touring Indian side, alongside the spectators, were seen wearing red caps, with everyone wondering why so. It's because it’s part of the #RedForRuth campaign, which is run by the Ruth Strauss Foundation. This year marks the seventh time this special day has been observed.

What is the Ruth Strauss Foundation?

The Foundation was set up in memory of Ruth Strauss, the late wife of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss. Since then, this has become a major tradition during each Test played at Lord’s, where the stadium is filled with everyone wearing red.

Fans attending the match were encouraged to wear red and arrive early for a special ceremony before the play started. Volunteers at the venue are also raising money by selling #RedForRuth caps and giving out red roses in return for donations.

The campaign brings the cricket community together and helps to spread different movements like this among people.

For the last six years, the Foundation has helped over 3,500 family members dealing with problems and trained more than 1,000 cancer care professionals to support families through loss.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test at Lord's

During the marquee Lord's Test, England were in a strong position at stumps on day one. Come day two, ace Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah brought the batting order to its knees, removing Ben Stokes and Joe Root quickly for 44 and 104, respectively.