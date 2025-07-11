IND vs ENG: BCCI provides latest update on Rishabh Pant’s injury as action resumes on day 2 at Lord’s

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) provided the latest update on Rishabh Pant’s injury as the action gets underway on day two of the third England Test at Lord’s. Pant suffered an injury to the index finger of his left hand during the second session on day one, with reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel replacing him behind the wickets. His injury forced the team management to make a quick change, with the medical team also assessing him in the middle. Pant left the field and has been under observation since.

Just ahead of the start of play on day two, a worrying BCCI update took social media by storm, reading, “UPDATE:

Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2.”

Since Pant will take no part in keeping wickets for the remainder of the day, Jurel will continue to fill in for him. However, it remains unclear if he will bat in India’s first innings.

Meanwhile, the instance took place in the 34th over of England’s first innings, when a wider delivery down the leg side off Jasprit Bumrah hurt Pant, who tried stopping the ball. Even though he saved the ball from going to the boundary, it managed to go past him for a run.

Pant looked in dire pain and left the field soon after.

Day 2 at Lord’s