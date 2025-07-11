/IND vs ENG: Rahul holds fort for India after Smith revives England

India finished day 2 (Jul 11) at Lord's even with hosts England in the third Test with KL Rahul (53) and Rishabh Pant (19) at the crease and 145/3 on board. The duo has added 38 runs for the third fourth wicket after India skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16 nearly an hour before the close of play. This was Gill's first low score on the tour after having scored 585 runs in the first two matches. India still are 242 runs in the first innings behind on a pitch which has so far behaved odd.

Also Watch - England's Root becomes most successful fielder in Test cricket with STUNNING catch to dismiss Karun Nair

Earlier in the day, Root scored his 37th Test hundred after resuming from overnight score of 99 not out. He dispatched India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a four to reach the milestone but was dismissed by same bowler shortly after. Root's 103 also took him past 3000 Test runs against India - the only player to achieve the mark.

England had started their day from 251/4 but were suddenly 271/6 with Bumrah taking all three wickets. England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who's in great form this series, then added 84 runs for the seventh wicket with Brydon Carse (56) before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj on 51. England managed to added just 28 runs more after Smith's dismissal and were bowled out for 387 in the first innings after tea.