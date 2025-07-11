England's Root becomes most successful fielder in Test cricket with STUNNING catch to dismiss Karun Nair - WATCH

England player Joe Root created history on day 2 (Jul 11) of the third Test against India at Lord's by becoming the most successful fielder of all-time. Root took a brilliant one-handed diving catch at the slips to record his 211th catch in Test history - the most by any fielder. He surpassed India's Rahul Dravid for the record who had taken 210 catches in Test cricket. Root's catch also broke a stubborn 61-run partnership between KL Rahul and Karun Nair for the second wicket to give England an opening.

The moment came in middle of the third session when Nair, batting at 40, edged an uplifting ball from England skipper Ben Stokes to the slips. Root dived to his left and plucked the ball just inches above the ground. Have a look at the catch below:

Earlier in the day, Root also scored his 37th Test hundred after resuming from overnight score of 99 not out. He dispatched India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a four to reach the milestone but was dismissed by same bowler shortly after. Root's 103 also took him past 3000 Test runs against India - the only player to achieve the mark.

England had started their day from 251/4 but were suddenly 271/6 with Bumrah taking all three wickets. England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who's in great form this series, then added 84 runs for the seventh wicket with Brydon Carse (56) before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj on 51. England managed to added just 28 runs more after Smith's dismissal and were bowled out for 387 in the first innings after tea.