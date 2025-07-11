/Joe Root is first batter to score 3k Test runs vs India but THIS Pak batter has highest average

England batter Joe Root is the first batter to score 3000 or more Test runs against India. He reached the milestone with a hundred in ongoing third Test at Lord's where he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah shortly after his hundred on day 2 (Jul 11) - his 11th against India in Test.
England batter Joe Root has 3,059 Test runs against India - highest by any batter in the format. He has played 33 matches against India and scored his 3k runs at an average of 57 with 11 hundreds and 12 fifties with a highest of 218.
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has 2,555 Test runs against India - second behind Joe Root. The Aussie scored these runs at an average of 54 in 29 Tests with eight hundreds and 12 fifties with a highest of 257.
Former England skipper Alastair Cook scored 2,431 Test runs against India. He scored these runs at an average of 47 in 30 Test with seven hundreds and nine fifties with a highest of 294.
Australia batter Steve Smith is fourth on the list with 2,356 Test runs vs India at an average of nearly 59 in 24 Tests. He has also hit 11 hundreds and five fifties with a best of 192.
Former West Indies batter Clive Lloyd is fifth on the list with 2,344 Test runs vs India at an average of 58 in 28 Tests. He also scored seven hundreds and 12 fifties with a highest of 242 not out.
Pakistan's Javed Miandad also features on the list with 2,228 Test runs vs India at an average of 67 in 28 Tests. He also hit five fifties and 14 hundreds with a highest of 280 not out.