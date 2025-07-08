LOGIN
From Dilip Vengsarkar to Rahul Dravid, 5 Indian batters with the most Test runs at Lord's Cricket Ground

Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:20 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:20 IST

From Dilip Vengsarkar to Rahul Dravid, here is a look at five Indian batters with the most Test runs at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The list also features Sunil Gavaskar, Vinoo Mankad and Gundappa Viswanath.

1. Dilip Vengsarkar – 508 Runs in 8 Innings
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Dilip Vengsarkar – 508 Runs in 8 Innings

India veteran Dilip Vengsarkar scored 508 runs at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in eight innings he played. Interestingly, he scored three hundreds in the red-ball format at Lord’s with a best score of 157 in 1982.

2. Rahul Dravid - 354 Runs in 7 Innings
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Rahul Dravid - 354 Runs in 7 Innings

Renowned for his great batting approach, ‘The Wall’ Rahul Dravid scored 354 runs in seven innings at Lord’s. In his last tour of England in 2011 he scored an unbeaten 103, but could not prevent India’s defeat in the match.

3. Sunil Gavaskar – 340 Runs in 10 Innings
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Sunil Gavaskar – 340 Runs in 10 Innings

Sunil Gavaskar played 10 times at the iconic venue scoring 340 runs during that period. However, he never scored a hundred at the ‘home of cricket’ with his best score being 59.

4. Vinoo Mankad - 333 Runs in 4 Innings
4. Vinoo Mankad - 333 Runs in 4 Innings

The legendary batter scored 333 runs in just four innings at Lord’s, averaging 83.25, which is the best for any Indian batter to have played at least four innings. Mankad's 184-run knock in the 1952 series is still the best individual score by an Indian batter at the venue.

5. Gundappa Viswanath – 272 Runs in 8 Innings
5. Gundappa Viswanath – 272 Runs in 8 Innings

Gundappa Viswanath also enjoyed his outings at Lord’s, scoring 272 runs in eight innings for India. Viswanath’s best score of 113 came in the 1979 tour, four years before India won their maiden ODI World Cup at the same venue.

