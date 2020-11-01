Chennai Super Kings end IPL 2020 campaign with 9-wicket win, knock Kings XI Punjab out

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday defeated Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as they end their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on a winning note. However, the crushing defeat confirmed that Kings XI Punjab have been knocked out of IPL 2020 in what was a topsy-turvy ride for the KL Rahul-led outfit.

Chennai Super Kings end their IPL 2020 campaign with three back-to-back wins but the match must hurt Kings XI Punjab the most as they would have almost confirmed their place in the playoffs with a win. They end their IPL 2020 campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Batting first, Kings XI Punjab were off to a shaky start as they lost openers KL Rahul (29) and Mayank Agarwal (26) after a solid first few overs. In-form players in Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran failed to fire in the do-or-die match as they could manage 12 and 2 respectively. Mandeep Singh was dismissed for 12 but Deepak Hooda came good as he hammered his first IPL half-century since 2016 (62 not-out off 30) laced by three boundaries and four sixes to take KXIP to a competitive total of 153/6 in 20 overs.

However, Chennai Super Kings openers started the chase in front foot as openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad utilized the powerplay overs to their best. Even though du Plessis was sent packing for 48, Gaikwad completed his third half-century on the bounce while Ambati Rayudu played according to the situation to take Chennai Super Kings home in their final match of IPL 2020.

The win for CSK helps the likes of Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad as they will now be in contention to take up that fourth spot in the table. Even Delhi Capitals’ spot in the playoffs isn’t guaranteed.

