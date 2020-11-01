IPL 2020 Preview: Do-or-die fixture for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are set to square off for a playoff spot in this year's Indian Premier League. It will be the second match on a doubleheader Sunday and will be played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kolkata have not been impressive in past few matches and their disappointing loss against CSK put them in a sticky position. making it a must-win game for them. Except Nitish Rana, KKR's top order have fallen out of form. Former skipper Dinesh Karthik has performed poorly in last few matches. Pat Cummins has been better with the bowl.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have given some powerful performance in the past matches where they defeated teams like Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Ben Stokes' form with the bat has been beneficial for RR. Uthappa's form has been better after opening the innings for the Royals. Jofra Archer has been the most successful bowler for RR this year.

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Shivam Mavi/Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh