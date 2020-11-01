Irfan Pathan confirms participation in Lanka Premier League for Kandy Tuskers

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is all set to play for Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020, scheduled to start from November 21.

Both Irfan and Kandy Tuskers coach Hashan Tillakaratne have confirmed the development. Irfan, talking about playing for Kandy Tuskers in LPL 2020 said that he is looking to have fun with his game, which was a missing element in the last two years. However, Irfan emphasized that he will take things slowly and work towards the momentum from thereon.

"I am definitely looking forward to this," Pathan told ESPNCricinfo. "Yes, I had retired from T20 cricket, but I can play around the world and hopefully I will be able to have fun with my game as well, which I didn't have for the last two years. I think I can still play some, but I will start slowly and see how this goes, and then I will take it forward," he added.

Earlier, the likes of Manpreet Gony and Manvinder Bisla were roped in by Colombo Kings – one of the participating teams in the Lanka Premier League. However, Bisla has since opted out of the tournament. The likes of Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller and David Malan, among others have also pulled out of the tournament.

Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 is set to be played from November 21 to December 13 across two venues – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. As many as 23 matches will be played in 15 days.