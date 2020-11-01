'Definitely not': MS Dhoni clears the air on his future with CSK in IPL

Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful IPL season this year as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the very first time. MS Dhoni has not been in a good form this season, and his captaincy was questioned by many.

However, Dhoni has confirmed that he will continue to appear for the franchise in the next edition of the Indian Premier League. He confirmed this during Chennai's final game in IPL 2020.

Commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni, "Will this be your last game in Yellow?" to which MS Dhoni replied, "definitely not."

MS Dhoni and Co sit at the bottom of the IPL table with 5 wins and 8 losses. However, they will be hoping to finish the season with a win.

Chennai Super Kings faced a couple of setbacks way before the league began. They lost their star batsman and bowler (Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh). Many members of the team also contracted the dreadful coronavirus including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar.

Despite winning the season opener against Mumbai Indians, Chennai lost a string of matches and became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.