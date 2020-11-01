IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Preview: Kings XI Punjab play do-or-die match against Chennai

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 01, 2020, 01.37 PM(IST)

IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Preview: Kings XI Punjab play do-or-die match against Chennai (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It is almost a do-or-die clash for Kings XI Punjab as they want a win against Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the playoffs. 

Kings XI Punjab will be knocked out of IPL 2020 if they fail to bag a win against Chennai Super Kings in what will be a straight shootout to go into the final phase of the T20 tournament. 

While KXIP lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals, CSK would be hoping to end IPL 2020 on a high and continue their winning run against KXIP. 

CSK vs KXIP: Head-to-head stats

Talking about head-to-head stats between CSK and KXIP, Chennai Super Kings have won 13 of the 22 matches with the other nine won by Kings XI Punjab. In the previous match between CSK and KXIP in IPL 2020, the Dhoni-led outfit won by 10 wickets.

This will also be the last time MS Dhoni will be seen on the cricket field in IPL 2020 as CSK play their last match of the tournament.

Dhoni will be again seen in IPL 2021. Whether he will play any sort of domestic cricket to stay in touch with the sport remains a mystery.

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

