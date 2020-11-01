'I have no say': Ravi Shastri reacts to Rohit Sharma's omission from Indian squad for Australia tour

Plenty of questions are being raised on Rohit Sharma’s absence from the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. While Rohit had injured his hamstring while playing for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, he has been seen hitting the nets for his franchise, raising further questions whether Rohit will be available for the Australia tour or not. Reacting to Rohit’s omission from the Indian squad for their tour of Australia, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri said that the call taken by the selection committee upon receiving updates from the medical team.

While Rohit has not been ruled out of IPL 2020 yet, he has missed last four matches for Mumbai Indians with Kieron Pollard taking up the captaincy duties in his absence.

Furthermore, Team India is set to leave for Australia soon after the completion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, whose final is scheduled on November 10. This will be India’s first international assignment since the restart after COVID-19-enforced break.

"It's being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don't get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business," said Shastri in an exclusive interaction with Times Now.

"I have no say neither I am a part of the selection committee. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again," he added.

Interestingly, Mayank Agarwal has also been missing from Kings XI Punjab since October 20 but was named in all three squads for the Australia series.

Meanwhile, Pollard, after MI’s win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday, said that Rohit is recovering well while hoping he will be back with the squad soon.

"Rohit is getting better and hopefully he will be back soon," said Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard after his side's win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

