'We’re excited': Kieron Pollard gives a major update on Rohit Sharma's injury

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma has missed out on the fourth consecutive game in the on-going IPL after suffering a hamstring injury during MI’s match against KXIP earlier this month.

Despite skipper's absence, Mumbai has dominated the season and is the only team to qualify this season. After a thumping victory over Delhi Capitals, their interim captain Pollard gave a major update on Sharma's injury.

"Rohit is getting better and he’s getting there. Hopefully he’ll be back soon, we’re excited," Pollard said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Earlier, BCCI had given an update on the current situation surrounding Rohit and his injury.

"Rohit will be assessed tomorrow and a call will be taken after that on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints and the acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or will need a little more time," the functionary told news agency ANI.

The functionary explained, in a hamstring injury, which isn’t a Grade II tear, a player can walk or even play normal shots but the problem is during quick sprints and running between the wickets.

The Indian team is expected to reach Sydney, Australia on November 12 and Rohit could still cut the all-important tour if he recovers from the injury blow.