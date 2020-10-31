Will Rohit Sharma play in IPL 2020? BCCI official provides injury update

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has missed three games for his franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 owing to a hamstring injury. While Rohit hasn’t been ruled out of IPL 2020, he was not picked in any of India’s squad for the upcoming Australian tour.

While plenty of questions have been raised on Rohit’s fitness dilemma, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) functionary has given an update on the current situation surrounding Rohit and his injury.

"Rohit will be assessed tomorrow and a call will be taken after that on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints and the acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or will need a little more time," the functionary told news agency ANI.

While Rohit has suffered a hamstring injury, whether it is serious or not remains a mystery. Rohit continues to train with the Mumbai Indians team and is being treated by MI’s medical team in the UAE.

The functionary explained, in a hamstring injury, which isn’t a Grade II tear, a player can walk or even play normal shots but the problem is during quick sprints and running between the wickets.

"See, when you have a hamstring injury which isn't a Grade II tear, you wouldn't have a problem walking or playing normal shots. The area of concern is quick sprints or as you say running between the wickets.

"The hamstring muscles come into play when a person needs to suddenly run a quick single or needs to stop fast and turn at the non-striker's end for a double. While you accelerate at the beginning of the sprint, you decelerate when you need to stop and turn.

This is when the focus is 100 per cent on the functionality of the hamstring muscles. So, if you have recovered completely, you wouldn't have an issue in either acceleration or deceleration."

The Indian team is expected to reach Sydney, Australia on November 12 and Rohit could still make the cut of the all-important tour if he recovers from the injury blow.

