IPL 2020: Ishan steals the show as Mumbai Indians complete dominating win against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians on Saturday defeated Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium by 9 wickets as they continue their dominating run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. This was Delhi Capitals’ third consecutive defeat in the tournament and are yet to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals managed to post just 110 runs in 20 overs and it turned out to be a cakewalk for Mumbai Indians as they reached the total in just 14.2 overs.

With the win, Mumbai Indians have now 18 points to their name and are sitting comfortably at the top of IPL 2020 table.

Bowling first in Dubai, Mumbai Indians bowlers wreaked havoc with the new ball and sent the openers packing soon. While Shikhar Dhawan scored yet another duck, Prithvi Shaw continued his horror run and was dismissed for 10 by Trent Boult.

First win in six IPL games for MI in Dubai

Lost by 7 wkts vs RCB, 2014

Lost by 7 wkts vs CSK, 2014

Lost by 15 runs vs SRH, 2014

Lost Super Over vs RCB, 2020

Lost Super Over vs KXIP, 2020

Won by 9 wkts vs DC, 2020

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried stitching a partnership but fell short as the duo was also dismissed by Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah respectively. All of Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel all failed with the bat with scores of 2, 11 and 5 respectively as they just managed to post 110/9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started in front foot and dominated the proceedings from the word go. Even after de Kock departed following a quick-fire start, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav continued to hurt Delhi Capitals bowlers. While QDK posted 26 off 28, Kishan stole the show with an unbeaten 72 off 47 to guide MI to a thumping nine-wicket win over DC.

