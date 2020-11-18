Chennai Super Kings become the most Tweeted about team during cricket season

After 60 matches, packed with thrilling on-field action, played over two months between eight teams, Mumbai Indians emerged as the winners. The team beat Delhi Capitals in the final to win their fifth title. While the table-toppers won the title on-field, Chennai Super Kings were seemingly on everyone’s minds on Twitter as it was the most Tweeted team during the tournament.

While cricket fans couldn’t be in the stadium or even the same room as their friends to watch the matches this year, the roar of cricket enthusiasts was just as resounding on Twitter. The service is the home of cricket conversations in India, and fans turn to it for real-time highlights, to enhance their viewing experience and to feel connected to the game through conversations with other fans.

After a long hiatus because of the pandemic, Indian cricketers got back to the field with the opening game of this league, unsurprisingly making the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings the most Tweeted about match of the season. This was followed by: #MIvSRH (on 4th October) and #MIvDC (the double super over match - played on 18th October).

The top five Twitter Moments from the season were:

1. Sep 27, 2020: Nicolas Pooran's gravity-defying catch thrills fans

2. Oct 15, 2020: The Universe Boss is back

3. Sep 24, 2020: KL Rahul registers the highest IPL score by an Indian with his 132*

4. Oct 21, 2020: Mohammed Siraj records two maidens and three wickets

5. Oct 16, 2020: Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR's skipper and hands the captaincy over to Eoin Morgan

While Virat Kohli was the most Tweeted about player in the league, Chennai Super Kings dominated the Twitter charts by becoming the most Tweeted about the team.

Here are the most Tweeted about teams:

1. Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

3. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan)

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders)

6. Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

7. Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip)

8. Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals)

The Golden Tweet of the season was the Tweet from the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar praising the fielding effort by Kings XI Punjab cricketer Nicholas Pooran during the #RRvKXIP match. The Tweet received over 23K Retweets. Here are the top three most Retweeted Tweets -

How many RTs for Kishan's 99? — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 28, 2020 ×

The top 10 most Tweeted hashtags during the tournament were:

1. #IPL2020

2. #Whistlepodu

3. #CSK

4. #yellove

5. #Playbold

6. #WhistleFromHome

7. #MI

8. #MumbaiIndians

9. #onefamily

10. #orangearmy

For cricket lovers, the live-action isn’t over yet. India's tour of Australia is soon coming up, so fans across the globe can follow and join the conversation around the entire tour on Twitter.